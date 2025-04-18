On the solemn occasion of Good Friday 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, BJD leader Naveen Patnaik and other political leaders extended their greetings to the Christian community. They paid tribute to the sacrifice of Jesus Christ, acknowledging the day’s message of compassion, forgiveness, and service. PM Modi urged citizens to reflect on Christ’s teachings of love and humility, while Rahul Gandhi emphasised peace and unity. Naveen Patnaik called it a day to reaffirm values of humanity and kindness. Good Friday commemorates the crucifixion of Jesus and is observed worldwide with reverence. Good Friday 2025 Quotes and Bible Verses: Share Messages, Sayings, HD Images, Photos and Wallpapers To Mark Black Friday, Commemorating the Crucifixion of Jesus.

Narendra Modi Extends Greetings on Good Friday

On Good Friday, we remember the sacrifice of Jesus Christ. This day inspires us to cherish kindness, compassion and always be large hearted. May the spirit of peace and togetherness always prevail. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 18, 2025

Rahul Gandhi Greets on Good Friday

May this Good Friday fill every heart with compassion, kindness, and love, and bring peace to all. pic.twitter.com/ld5YWL5zDj — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 18, 2025

Political Leaders Extend Greetings on Good Friday

May the solemn occasion of #GoodFriday fill our lives with love, compassion and forgiveness. May the day of sacrifice guide us in the path of peace, harmony and kindness. pic.twitter.com/fzwm53VLiN — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) April 18, 2025

Wishing you a blessed #GoodFriday. May the essence of compassion, forgiveness, sacrifice, and empathy continue to inspire our actions. Let us embrace the values of humanity, kindness, and peace in our shared existence. pic.twitter.com/8oouslDJFS — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) April 18, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)