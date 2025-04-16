Good Friday is an annual observance marked by the Christian community around the world. It is a solemn Christian holy day commemorating the crucifixion of Jesus and his death at Calvary (Golgotha). Good Friday is observed during Holy Week as part of the Paschal Triduum. Good Friday is also known by several other names, like Black Friday, Holy Friday, Great Friday, Great and Holy Friday, or Friday of the Passion of the Lord. Holy Week 2025 Dates: When Does the 7 Days of Holy Week Start? Palm Sunday, Good Friday, Easter – Know Significance of the Sacred Week.

The name of this day ‘Good Friday’ comes from the sense of 'pious, holy' of the word good. Good Friday 2025 falls on Friday, April 18. Despite its name, ‘Good Friday' is considered ‘good’ because it led to the resurrection of Jesus and the victory over sin and death, which is celebrated on Easter Sunday. Why Is It Called Good Friday? Meaning, History, Significance and Traditions To Mark the Day To Commemorate the Crucifixion of Jesus Christ.

Good Friday 2025 Date

Good Friday 2025 falls on Friday, April 18.

Good Friday Significance

The annual observance of Good Friday holds great significance for Christians around the world. For Christians, this day symbolises the sacrifice Jesus made for humanity's sins and is a time for reflection, prayer, and mourning. Hence, on this day, Christians reflect on his suffering and this day is marked with church services often focusing on the Passion of Christ through scripture readings, hymns, and the veneration of the cross.

The day is called ‘Good’ Friday because it paved the way for the resurrection and salvation. Good Friday is marked by church services and fasting by the Christian community around the world. On this day, many churches worldwide hold processions and reenactments of Jesus' final hours, including the Stations of the Cross.

