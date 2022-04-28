Jamat ul-Vida or Jumma Tul Wida or al-Jumu'ah al-Yateemah is a festival that is celebrated by the Muslim communities on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan. This day has great significance and marks a major event for Islamic followers around the world when a large number of devotees attend the Juma prayers at different mosques to seek mercy and peace from Allah. Jumma Tul Wida 2022 will be celebrated on the 29th of April. To commemorate the festival and bid adieu to the period of fasting and perseverance, we have curated HD Images, greetings, quotes, WhatsApp messages, Facebook status and greetings. When Is Jamat ul-Vida 2022 in India? Know Date, Jumu’atul-Wida Traditions and Significance of Celebrating the Last Friday of the Muslim Holy Month of Ramadan.

