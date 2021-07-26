Kargil Vijay Diwas 2021 Quotes & Messages for Family and Friends Remembering The Martyrs of Operation Vijay!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Heartfelt Condolences on the Loss of Brave Indian Soldiers for Its Motherland on Kargil Vijay Diwas.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Freedom in Mind. Faith in Words. Pride in Our Hearts. Memories of Our Souls.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Hail the Courageous Indian Soldiers Who Laid Their Lives for the Country, Its Land and Its People.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let’s Remember the Sacrifice of Those Brave Soldiers Who Died in the Line of Duty To Protect Our Great Nation. Jai Bharat!

WhatsApp Message Reads: My Freedom Is Not Mine, It Is a Gift of All the Heroic Indian Soldiers Who Protect Everyone Without Any Question.

WhatsApp Message Reads: To the Soldiers Who Gave Up Their Everything for the Country, I Salute Your Brave Soul on Kargil Vijay Diwas.

