According to the Hindu calendar, Krishnapingala Sankashti Chaturthi arrives during Krishna Paksha of Jyeshtha or Ashadha month. This year the auspicious festival will be celebrated on Friday, 17 June. Devotees observe a vrat and worship the Krishna Pingala Maha Ganapati avatar of Lord Ganesha and Sri Shakti Ganapati Peetha on the Lunar fortnight's Chaturthi Tithi. According to religious beliefs, it is the day when Lord Ganesha was declared the supreme god by his father, Lord Shiva. Here's our compilation of wishes, greetings, HD images and quotes for the auspicious occasion. Krishnapingala Sankashti Chaturthi 2022 Date & Shubh Muhurat: From Puja Vidhi to Importance, All You Need To Know About the Special Day of Seeking Lord Ganesha's Blessings.

