During the auspicious festival of Ganesh Chaturthi, lakhs and lakhs of devotees from across the world come together from all walks of life and wait in anticipation to get a glimpse of Mumbai's famous Lalbaugcha Raja. The folks keep their differences aside and devote themselves to the Raja, who is known to fulfil the wishes of all his devotees. If for any reason, you are unable to witness the glorious Ganesh Utsav 2022 celebration organized by the Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal, we bring you the live telecast below. Check out the link for Lalbaugcha Raja 2022 live darshan for day 7 of the holy event that falls on Tuesday, 6 September. Lalbaugcha Raja 2022 First Look Unveiled in Mumbai Ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi and Ganeshotsav Celebrations (Watch Video).

Lalbaugcha Raja 2022 Mukh Darshan Live:

