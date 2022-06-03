On the occasion of World Bicycle Day, PM Narendra Modi shared a vintage picture of Mahatma Gandhi riding a cycle. Sharing the pictures, PM Modi said, "It is World Bicycle Day today and who better than Mahatma Gandhi to take inspiration from to lead a sustainable and healthy lifestyle."

Check tweet:

Lifestyle for Environment (LIFE). It is World Bicycle Day today and who better than Mahatma Gandhi to take inspiration from to lead a sustainable and healthy lifestyle. pic.twitter.com/r6hclQGjkd — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 3, 2022

