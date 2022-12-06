Tuesday, December 6 marks the 66th death anniversary of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar. On the occasion, several prominent leaders across the country paid tributes to the father of the Indian Constitution. President Droupadi Murmu, along with PM Narendra Modi, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, and Om Birla paid floral tributes to Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar at Parliament House Lawns, New Delhi. Rahul Gandhi, Ashok Gehlot, Mayawati, and others took to Twitter to pay their respects. Mahaparinirvan Din 2022 Quotes in Marathi, Status & BR Ambedkar Photos: WhatsApp Messages, Images, Banners and HD Wallpapers To Observe the Day.

