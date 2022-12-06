Tuesday, December 6 marks the 66th death anniversary of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar. On the occasion, several prominent leaders across the country paid tributes to the father of the Indian Constitution. President Droupadi Murmu, along with PM Narendra Modi, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, and Om Birla paid floral tributes to Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar at Parliament House Lawns, New Delhi. Rahul Gandhi, Ashok Gehlot, Mayawati, and others took to Twitter to pay their respects. Mahaparinirvan Din 2022 Quotes in Marathi, Status & BR Ambedkar Photos: WhatsApp Messages, Images, Banners and HD Wallpapers To Observe the Day.

President Paid Floral Tributes:

President Droupadi Murmu paid floral tributes to Babasaheb Dr B.R. Ambedkar on his Mahaparinirvan Diwas at Parliament House Lawns, New Delhi. pic.twitter.com/GG0BoXHf6L — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) December 6, 2022

PM Modi Pays Homage to Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar:

On Mahaparinirvan Diwas, I pay homage to Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar and recall his exemplary service to our nation. His struggles gave hope to millions and his efforts to give India such an extensive Constitution can never be forgotten. pic.twitter.com/WpCjx0cz7b — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 6, 2022

Rahul Gandhi Pays Humblest Tributes:

We are all, firstly and lastly, equals. We are all, firstly and lastly, Indians. Anything contrary to this, was unacceptable to Babasaheb, and is unacceptable to us who walk on his constitutional path. Humblest tributes to him, on his Mahaparinirvan Diwas. pic.twitter.com/Pz2qclDWd3 — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) December 6, 2022

Mayawati Remembers Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar:

1. देश को पूर्ण जनहितैषी, कल्याणकारी व समतामूलक संविधान देकर धन्य करने वाले परमपूज्य बाबा साहेब डा. भीमराव अम्बेडकर को उनके परिनिर्वाण दिवस पर शत्-शत् नमन। उन्होंने हर मामले में बेहतरीन संविधान देकर भारत का नाम देश-दुनिया में जो रौशन किया है वह अनमोल। देश उनका सदा आभारी। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) December 6, 2022

Ashok Gehlot Pays Respect:

Humble tributes to Bharat Ratna Babasaheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar on his punyatithi. As the chief architect of Constitution of India & as a social reformer, he dedicated his life to uphold the ideals of social justice & equality. His life & principles would always be a guiding light. pic.twitter.com/0MSvVUs601 — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) December 6, 2022

Eknath Shinde Pays Tributes:

