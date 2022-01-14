The annual festival of Makaravilakku held on Makara Sankranti in Kerala, India is all set to take place on January 14, 2022 (Friday). It takes place at the shrine of Sabarimala with devotees thronging the holy place every year for Makara Jyothi Darshanam from Ponnambalamedu. Ahead of the auspicious event, search engine platforms are flooded with keywords such as Makaravilakku 2022 date and time, Makaravilakku 2022 live streaming, Makaravilakku 2022 time, Makara Jyothi Darshanam 2022, Makara Jyothi Darshanam timings, Makara Jyothi Darshanam 2022 date, Makara Jyothi in Sabarimala 2022, Makara Jyothi live telecast 2022, Makara Jyothi 2022 live streaming, and so on. Here's how you can watch this important ritual.

Sabarimala Makaravilakku Mahotsavam 2022 Time and Live Telecast and Streaming Details

Watch LIVE coverage of Sabarimala Makaravilakku Mahotsavam-2022, this evening from 5 pm on https://t.co/XSIufeZYDq pic.twitter.com/3wB6gbaUGD — Doordarshan National दूरदर्शन नेशनल (@DDNational) January 14, 2022

Makara Jyothi Darshanam 2022 Streaming From Sabarimala Temple

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)