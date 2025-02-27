Marathi Language Day commemorates the birth anniversary of the renowned Marathi poet, playwright, and novelist Vishnu Vaman Shirwadkar, also known as Kusumagraj. Marathi Bhasha Gaurav Din also pays tribute to the rich heritage and literary wonders of the Marathi language. On the occassion, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde, Chandrakant Patil, and others extended greetings on Marathi Language Day 2025. Mahashivratri 2025 Wishes: PM Narendra Modi Extends Maha Shivratri Greetings, Calls for ‘Viksit Bharat’, Shares Video on X.

Nitin Gadkari Extend Greetings on Marathi Language Day

Eknath Shinde Wishes on Marathi Bhasha Gaurav Din 2025

Chandrakant Patil Extend Greetings on Marathi Bhasha Din

Ravindra Chavan Extends Wishes

आपल्या मराठी भाषेला अभिजात भाषेचा दर्जा मिळाल्यानंतर आलेला हा पहिला मराठी भाषा गौरव दिन ! मराठी भाषेचे जतन आणि संवर्धन करण्यासाठी देशातील मोदी सरकार आणि राज्यातील भाजपा महायुती सरकार अथक प्रयत्न करत आहे, परंतु मराठी भाषिक म्हणून हे आपल्या सर्वांचे सामूहिक कर्तव्य आहे. तेव्हा… pic.twitter.com/V9LFOSs7dy — Ravindra Chavan (@RaviDadaChavan) February 27, 2025

Congress Greets on Marathi Bhasha Gaurav Din 2025

