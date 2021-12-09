Every Thursday of the Margashirsha month of Hindu calendar is considered important for Goddess Mahalaxmi. The first Thursday of the ninth Hindu month falls on December 9 this year. On these auspicious days, Marathi women observe fast for Goddess Mahalaxmi and seek blessings of wealth and prosperity. As you celebrate Margashirsha Guruvar Vrat 2021, we've listed out some beautiful Wishes and Greetings for you celebrate the day. Get Images, Greetings, WhatsApp Messages, HD Wallpapers, Quotes and SMS to send to your friends and family on this special day.

Margashirsha Guruvar Vrat 2021 Wishes

Happy-Margashirsha-Guruvar Vrat (Photo Credits: File Image)

Special Images and HD Wallpapers for Goddess Mahalaxmi

Margashirsha Guruvar Vrat (Photo Credits: File Image)

Greetings for Margashirsha Guruvar Vrat

Margashirsh Guruvar Vrat (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Messages to Send on The Auspicious Day

Happy-Margashirsha-Guruvar Vrat (Photo Credits: File Image)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)