Purnima that comes up in the Shukla Paksha of Margashirsha month is known as Margashirsha Purnima. This Purnima is also referred to as Battisi Purnima or Korala Purnima. In Shrimad Bhagwat Gita, Lord Krishna himself has said that "I am the auspicious month of Margashirsha among months".

The month of Margashirsha begins after the month of Kartik. This month is observed particularly favourable for Shri Hari and Maa Lakshmi's worship.

Margashirsha Guruvar 2021 Start Date And End Date

The Mahalaxmi Puja is observed for four Thursdays on the ninth month that is the Margashirsha month as per the traditional Marathi calendar followed in Maharashtra. Margashirsha Month 2021-2022 runs from November 20 to December 19. Margashirsha Mahina celebrates Champa Shashti, Gita Jayanti, Mokshada Ekadasi, and Datta Jayanti.

Margashirsha Guruvar Vrat Significance

Every Thursday of Margashirsha month is considered auspicious for Goddess Mahalaxmi. On this day, a fast or vrat is kept for the Goddess and it is considered an auspicious day especially in Maharashtra. This fast is said to gain blessings of wealth, success, prosperity, and good fortune to one's household.

Margashirsha Guruvar Vrat Dates

1st Thursday - 9th December 2021 2nd Thursday - 16 December 2021 3rd Thursday - 23 December 2021 4th Thursday - 30 December 2021

Moreover, devotees can eat fast-friendly food such as Sabudana and fruits during the period of fast. The recitation of the Mahalakshmi Vrat Katha is an important part of the ritual.

