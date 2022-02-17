Medaram Jatara is Asia’s largest tribal fair celebrated over four days every two years, at Medaram village of Mulugu district with the participation of thousands of devotees. Tribal people get together to celebrate and pay obeisance to the valour of Adivasi icons Sammakka and Sarakka, who are considered to be guardians and protectors of the community. The jatara will culminate with 'Vana Pravesham' ritual on Saturday, 19th February. Twitterati took to the microblogging platform to share HD pictures and drone views of the Sammakka-Saralamma Jatara and photos of bamboo groves wrapped in red cloth, which symbolise the return of Sammakka and Sarakka. Centre Approves Rs 2.5 Cr for Country's Biggest Tribal Fair 'Sammakka Saralamma Jathara'.

Medaram Jatara 2022 Celebration

Aerial View Of The Sammakka-Saralamma Jatara

Sammakka-Saralamma Jatara HD Images

#Medaram Jatara is all about Adivasis celebrating the valour of Sammakka and Sarakka. The Adivasis living in forest fringe habitations in several states along the river Godavari congregate once in two years to celebrate the valour of their kin Sammakka and Sarakka. pic.twitter.com/uqIWo8yQQI — Sudhakar Udumula (@sudhakarudumula) February 14, 2022

Meadaram Jatara Asia's Largest Tribal Festival

Devotees Gather For Sammakka-Saralamma Jatara

