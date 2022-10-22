Naraka Chaturdashi is observed on the second day of Diwali, which falls on 24 October this year. The festival is known as Kali Chaudas, Roop Chaudas, Naraka Nivaran Chaturdashi, Bhoot Chaturdashi or Choti Diwali. People celebrate the observance by getting up early in the morning, bathing with oil, performing pooja and enjoying the festival with loved ones. The puja is performed with oil, flowers, and sandalwood as per long-established rituals. In the Hindu calendar of Vikram Samvat, Narak Chaturdashi 2022 falls in the month of Kartik on the 14th day, when the moon is in a waning phase. LatestLY has curated Naraka Chaturdashi 2022 Rangoli designs to decorate your house on the festival day. Choti Diwali (Naraka Chaturdashi) 2022 Date and Time: Know Abhyanga Snan Meaning, Tithi and Significance of the Festival Celebrated Before Lakshmi Puja.

Naraka Chaturdashi 2022 Rangoli Tutorial Videos

Watch Naraka Chaturdashi Rangoli Designs Videos

Choti Diwali 2022 Rangoli Patterns

