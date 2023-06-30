National Doctors Day is commemorated to recognize doctors' invaluable work and express gratitude for their honourable service. The day is designated in honour of Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy, a former chief minister of West Bengal and one of the great architects of India's modern healthcare system.

As we observe National Doctors' Day 2023 in India, everyone should be well aware of the theme, history and significance of the day. Here's everything to know about the important day. WhatsApp Messages, Facebook Quotes and Greetings To Celebrate Two Important Days on July 1 in India.

National Doctors’ Day 2023 India Date and Theme

Since 1991, India has commemorated National Doctors' Day on July 1 in celebration of the illustrious and renowned doctor Bidhan Chandra Roy, who was also a freedom fighter, politician, and advocate for education.

The 2023 theme is “Celebrating Resilience and Healing Hands.” This theme celebrates the courage of the medical professionals who persevered through the pandemic's difficulties, ceaselessly restoring hope and saving countless lives.

National Doctors’ Day History

National Doctors' Day was first observed in India on July 1, 1991, in honour of Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy, to pay tribute to his contributions to the health domain. Dr B.C. Roy was born on July 1, 1882, and died on July 1, 1962.

Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy was a well-known doctor, educator, independence fighter, social worker, and politician.

He served as West Bengal's chief minister for a total of 14 years (1948-1962). He was also presented with the "Bharat Ratna Award," the highest civilian honour in India, in 1961. He sacrificed his life for the people, helped many people, and motivated millions. He also served as Mahatma Gandhi's personal doctor. Share Warm Wishes, HD Images, Quotes, Thoughts And Messages To Pay Gratitude to All The Docs!.

National Doctors’ Day Significance

Doctors are essential to society. They dedicate their entire life to ensuring that people are healthy and free from various diseases. To properly diagnose and treat any condition, they strive to understand more about medical science.

In India, National Doctors' Day is observed to recognize and honour the significance of doctors' contributions to society. Additionally, it makes it easier for the general public to understand the value, essential roles, and duties doctors perform in the patient's care.

Every Indian citizen owes a debt of gratitude to all doctors for helping people cope with medical emergencies and pandemic scenarios. The courageous efforts of medical personnel (doctors and nurses) during the COVID-19 pandemic were immeasurable. We should all be thankful to our doctors who worked day and night to eradicate the pandemic.

Wishing you all a Happy Doctors' Day 2023.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 30, 2023 09:23 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).