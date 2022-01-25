The National Voters’ Day has been observed in India on January 25th every year since 2011 to mark the foundation day of the Election Commission of India (ECI), which was established on this day in 1950. Pratibha Devi Patil, the then-President of India, initiated the celebration of National Voter's Day in 2011. The theme for this year's Voters' Day is "Electoral Literacy for Stronger Democracy". During this day new voters are handed over their Elector Photo Identity Card (EPIC) at the NVD programs. Check out our collection Voters' Day wishes, messages, quotes for young voters and HD Images below: National Voters' Day 2022 in India: Know Importance of Voting And Why Voters' Day is Celebrated on 25th January.

National Voters' Day 2022 Messages (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Voting Is Our Right, and It Is Also Our Duty. Happy National Voters’ Day to You.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Never Miss an Opportunity To Vote As It Is Our Contribution Towards Our Country.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Always Exercise Your Right To Vote To Create a Stronger Country. Happy National Voters’ Day to You.

WhatsApp Message Reads: When You Vote, You Vote for Your Better Future. Happy National Voters’ Day to You.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Those Who Vote, Make the Most Responsible Citizens. Happy National Voters’ Day to You.

