The sixth day of Sharad Navratri falls on October 1, Saturday. On this day, devotees worship Maa Katyayani, the sixth form of Navdurga, for power and the ability to direct their anger in right direction. Goddess Katyayani is known to be the most violent forms of Goddess Parvati who appeared to kill demon Mahishasura. Observe Day 6 of Shardiya Navratri by sending WhatsApp messages, SMS, Katyayani Devi images and HD wallpapers to your friends and family. Share Navratri 2022 greetings for Katyayani Puja by downloading Maa Katyayani images and wallpapers for free online. Navratri 2022 Dates & List of Colours PDF for Free Download Online: Date-Wise 9 Colour Dress To Wear on Nine Days, Get Full Calendar and Significance of Each Color

Navratri 2022 Greetings for Katyayani Puja

Devi Katyayani Puja Greetings (File Image)

Shubh Navratri 2022 Wishes for Katyayani Puja

Shubh Navratri 2022 Katyayani Puja (File Image)

Maa Katyayani Images

Maa Katyayani Images (File Image)

Goddess Katyayani Wallpapers for Katyayani Puja

Maa Katyani Wallpapers for Navratri (File Image)

Sharad Navratri 2022 Wishes : Share Festive Greetings and Messages To Worship the Nine Forms of Maa Durga

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)