Navratri ki Hardik Shubhkamnayein! The nine-day festival revolves around worshipping nine forms of Goddess Durga on each day of Sharad Navratri. The third day of Navratri 2022 will be marked with devotees worshipping Maa Chandrghanta for peace and welfare of their family members. Chandraghanta Puja will be performed on Day 3 of Sharad Navratri, that falls on September 28, Wednesday. Goddess Chandraghanta is known to be the married form of Goddess Parvati who used to adorn her forehead with half Chandra, which got her the name of Goddess Chandraghanta. As you celebrate the auspicious day, send WhatsApp messages, SMS, Chandraghanta Devi images and HD wallpapers to mark Day 3 of Navratri celebrations. Share Navratri 2022 wishes for Chandraghanta Puja with your friends and family.

