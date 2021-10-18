List of Festivals and Events Celebrated on October 17, 2021:

1. Tula Sankranti

2. Padmanabha Dwadashi

3. National Pasta Day 2021 in the United States

4. National Retirement Security Week

5. National Mulligan Day

6. World Toy Camera Day

7. Sunday School Teacher Appreciation Day

8. Wear Something Gaudy Day

9. National Edge Day

10. National Clean Your Virtual Desktop Day

11. International Day for the Eradication of Poverty

12. Black Poetry Day

13. National Pay Back a Friend Day

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)