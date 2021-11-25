Gender prejudice has since forever been fuelling acts of violence against women and girls all over the globe. Thus, more effort is required from every nation to guarantee that women enjoy a life free of abuse and compulsion. Under the global theme “Orange the World: End Violence against Women Now!” the UN is marking the 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence, from 25th of November to 10th of December. International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, an international day observed on November 25 annually to raise awareness about ending the violence against women. The UN notes the date is in remembrance of the three political activists in the Dominican Republic, the Mirabal sisters, who were killed on this day in 1950 on the orders of the country's ruler who they opposed, Rafael Trujillo.

16 Days Of Activism!

What do we want? The end of violence against women. When do we want it? NOW! The 16 Days of Activism are upon us. And it’s time to take a stand against violence in all its forms. Spread the word. #16Days#MamlaUrgentHaipic.twitter.com/RNbFrGDp3S — UN Women India (@unwomenindia) November 24, 2021

Orange The Colour Of The World!

At the United Nations official commemoration of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, Secretary-General @antonioguterres reiterated that violence against women is not inevitable and we can all take action to end it. #16Days#OrangeTheWorldpic.twitter.com/LeoXa8nMq7 — UN Women 🧡 (@UN_Women) November 24, 2021

Facts!

"Our experience has shown us that violence against women and girls is preventable." - @unwomenchief Sima Bahous at today's commemoration of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women. #16Days#OrangeTheWorldpic.twitter.com/8r9aN7MZd0 — UN Women 🧡 (@UN_Women) November 24, 2021

End Violence Against Women!

1 in 3 women experience violence in their lifetime -- and amid the pandemic, domestic abuse surged worldwide. On Thursday's Int'l Day to End Violence against Women, @UN_Women explains how YOU can take action: https://t.co/a8FIdFnLfC#16dayspic.twitter.com/Ng2GzIfamQ — United Nations (@UN) November 24, 2021

A Brighter Future Free From Violence:

Time to support and empower survivors. Time to spark a global conversation. Time to #OrangeTheWorld to end violence against women, now! Join the #16Days of Activism: https://t.co/JcCY99gJ77pic.twitter.com/gLKye4DaWN — UN Women 🧡 (@UN_Women) November 25, 2021

Violence Abounds..

Change Is Not Impossible..

Hope On The Horizon!

"Violence against women and girls continues to be the most pervasive and pressing human rights issue in the world today." -- @antonioguterres on Thursday's Int'l Day to End Violence against Women. https://t.co/BgAcPc3Azn #16days pic.twitter.com/L3eSf6MDJS — United Nations (@UN) November 25, 2021

Pandemic And Violence Against Women..

The World Is Turning Orange!

25 November is the International Day to End Violence against Women & the world 🌎 is turning orange 🧡 to stand against gender-based violence. Let’s kick off the #16Days of Activism and #OrangeTheWorld! pic.twitter.com/PO0fLmgLU7 — UN Women 🧡 (@UN_Women) November 25, 2021

Violence Is Inevitable..

Violence against women and girls is a human rights violation that’s been perpetuated for decades. It’s pervasive, but it’s not inevitable, unless we stay silent. Speak out, #OrangeTheWorld & break the cycle of abuse during #16Days of Activism! pic.twitter.com/FWTWtT8sCD — UN Women 🧡 (@UN_Women) November 25, 2021

Let's Stand Together Against Violence..

We #OrangeTheWorld during #16Days of Activism to stand in solidarity with survivors of violence and to eliminate gender-based violence in all its forms. Let’s stand together in solidarity! Join the movement: https://t.co/NZ19jEf4mdpic.twitter.com/Jp5Nmf1ni9 — UN Women 🧡 (@UN_Women) November 25, 2021

Reverend Bafana Khumalo, Sonke Gender Justice (South Africa) says..

Gender-Based Violence (#GBV) is embedded in patriarchy and is mostly driven by toxic masculinity. ~Reverend Bafana Khumalo, Sonke Gender Justice (South Africa) #16Days #OrangeTheWorld pic.twitter.com/oerMS0zKUI — UN Women Africa (@unwomenafrica) November 25, 2021

