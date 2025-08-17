The much-awaited Chinchpokli Cha Chintamani 2025 First Look Photos have been released ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi and Ganeshotsav festivities, sparking excitement among Ganpati Bappa devotees in Mumbai. The iconic Ganesh idol’s intricate design and vibrant decorations offer a glimpse of the grandeur and devotion that this year’s celebrations promise. The organisers had announced the Chinchpokli Cha Chintamani Aagman Sohala 2025 (arrival ceremony) date and times, marking the beginning of the festive celebrations with great enthusiasm. Devotees who could not attend in person can now watch the live streaming online of the Chintamani Ganesh idol’s arrival, allowing everyone to partake in the spiritual fervour from the comfort of their homes. This event holds special significance during Ganesh Chaturthi, symbolising new beginnings and community spirit, making it a highlight of Mumbai’s cultural calendar every year.

View Chinchpokli Cha Chintamani 2025 First Look:

Chinchpokli Cha Chintamani 2025 Aagman Sohala:

