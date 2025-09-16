US President Donald Trump extended birthday greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will celebrate his 75th birthday on Wednesday, September 17. Taking to Truth Social, Donald Trump said that he had a wonderful phone call with his friend, Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "I wished him a very Happy Birthday! He is doing a tremendous job. Narendra: Thank you for your support on ending the War between Russia and Ukraine," Trump's post read. Earlier, the Indian Prime Minister thanked Donald Trump for his phone call and warm greetings on his 75th birthday. Narendra Modi 75th Birthday: PM Modi Thanks 'Friend' Donald Trump After Receiving Call for Greetings, Says Fully Committed to Taking India-US Partnership to New Heights.

Narendra Modi Is Doing a Tremendous Job

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official Truth Social Account of Donald Trump). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)