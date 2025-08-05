Shravan Putrada Ekadashi, commonly known as Putrada Ekadashi, is a significant festival dedicated to Lord Vishnu. Sawan Putrada Ekadashi 20925 is on August 5 and the Ekadashi Parana Time is scheduled from 06:17 AM to 08:52 AM on August 6. The Putrada Ekadashi vrat is observed from the dawn of Ekadashi to the next day, Dwadashi. As devotees observe the auspicious Putrada Ekadashi 2025, they often listen to the Ekadashi Vrat Katha as part of significant rituals. The mythological story or legend of Sawan Putrada Ekadashi is found in Bhavishya Purana, in which Lord Krishna narrates the story to King Yudhishthira to explain the importance of this Ekadashi. Below, watch the video and listen to the Putrada Ekadashi vrat katha to worship Lord Vishnu.

Watch Video of Putrada Ekadashi Vrat Katha:

