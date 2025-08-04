Shravana Putrada Ekadashi Vrat is an annual Hindu occasion that is celebrated with great devotion across India. This festival is also known as Pavitropana Ekadashi and Pavitra Ekadashi. The day of Shravana Putrada Ekadashi Vrat falls on the 11th lunar day, i.e. Ekadashi of the fortnight of the waxing moon in the Hindu month of Shravana which falls in July or August in the Gregorian calendar. Shravana Putrada Ekadashi 2025 falls on August 4 to August 5. Putrada Ekadashi is observed twice a year. Ekadashi during Paush Shukla Paksha and Ekadashi during Shravan Shukla Paksha are known as Putrada Ekadashi. August 2025 Festivals, Special Days and Bank Holidays Calendar: List of Major National and International Events in August.

This day is known as Shravana Putrada Ekadashi, to differentiate it from the other Putrada Ekadashi in Pausha (December–January), which is also called Pausha Putrada Ekadashi. According to drikpanchang, Shravana Putrada Ekadashi Vrat Parana time will be on August 6 from 05:22 AM to 08:04 AM. Also, on Parana Day, the Dwadashi End Moment is at 01:38 PM. The Ekadashi Tithi Begins at 11:11 AM on August 04 and will end at 12:42 PM on August 05. In this article, let’s know more about Shravana Putrada Ekadashi Vrat 2025 date and the significance of the annual event.

Shravana Putrada Ekadashi Vrat 2025 Date

Shravana Putrada Ekadashi falls on Tuesday, August 5, 2025

Shravana Putrada Ekadashi Vrat Timings

Shravana Putrada Ekadashi Vrat Parana time will be on August 6 from 05:22 AM to 08:04 AM.

On Parana Day, the Dwadashi End Moment is at 01:38 PM.

The Ekadashi Tithi Begins at 11:11 AM on August 04 and will end at 12:42 PM on August 05, 2025.

Shravana Putrada Ekadashi Vrat Rituals and Significance

Shravana Putrada Ekadashi Vrat is an important Hindu occasion where devotees observe a fast to beget a male child. On this day, 24 hours fasting is observed and like all Ekadashis, prayers are offered to Lord Vishnu by both husband and wife in particular, who are desiring a male child after marriage. This day is especially observed by Vaishnavas, followers of Vishnu.

On this day, devotees who keep fast to beget a son sleep in the room where Lord Vishnu is worshipped. On this occasion, giving gifts to Brahmins in the form of money, food, clothes etc. is considered auspicious. This Shravana Putrada Ekadashi is more popular in states other than North India, while the Pausha one is popular in the North.

