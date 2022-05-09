Rabindra Jayanti marks the birth anniversary of India's first Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore. As per the Bengali calendar, Tagore was born on the 25th day of the Boishakh month, which falls today. The day is marked by cultural programmes and events and is widely celebrated in West Bengal. Rabindranath Tagore was an eminent poet, writer, playwright, composer, famous philosopher, social reformer, and painter. To celebrate the occasion, we have brought to you HD Images, WhatsApp messages, quotes, SMS and sayings below. Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti 2022 Date & Significance: Know History and Celebrations Related to the Birth Anniversary of Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore.

Rabindra Jayanti 2022 Quotes

Happy Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti Is a Perfect Occasion To Remind Everyone Around Us of a Man Who Is Worth Following in His Footsteps. Best Wishes on Tagore Jayanti

Rabindra Jayanti 2022 Wishes

Quote by Rabindranath Tagore (File Image)

HD Image Reads: Faith Is the Bird That Feels the Light and Sings When the Dawn Is Still Dark. ― Rabindranath Tagore

Happy Rabindra Jayanti 2022 Messages

Happy Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti (File Image)

WhatsApp SMS Reads: Fortunate Are Those Who Have Had a Chance To Read the Wonderful Masterpieces of Rabindranath Tagore. Sending You Warm Wishes on the Birthday of the Pioneer Guru Rabindranath Tagore!!! Happy Tagore Jayanti

Rabindra Jayanti 2022 Status

Happy Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti (File Image)

HD Wallpaper Reads: Wishing You and Your Family Love and Light on Rabindranath Tagore’s Birthday, May You Always Be Inspired by His Work. Happy Tagore Jayanti

Rabindra Jayanti 2022 Wallpapers

Quote by Rabindranath Tagore (File Image)

HD Image Reads: I Slept and Dreamt That Life Was a Joy. I Awoke and Saw That Life Was Service. I Acted and Behold, Service Was a Joy. ― Rabindranath Tagore

Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti 2022 : Wishes, Quotes, Images and WhatsApp Messages To Celebrate the Day

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)