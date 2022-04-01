Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic Hijri calendar which is marked by long hours of fasting and prayer. The Holy annual observance of Ramadan is regarded as one of the five Pillars of Islam. Muslims believe it was during this month that God revealed the first verses of the Quran. To celebrate the pious month we have brought to you HD images, SMS, quotes, messages and quotes. Ramadan 2022 Traditions Around The World: From UAE To Indonesia, Here's How Different Countries Celebrate The Holy Month of Ramazan.

Ramadan Chand Mubarak 2022 HD Images

Ramadan 2022 Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: As You Fast and Offer Prayers to Allah, May You Find Your Peace and Happiness. Happy Ramadan 2022

Happy Ramadan Chand Mubarak 2022 Wishes

Ramadan 2022 Wishes (File Image)

Telegram Picture Reads: One Month of Fasting for a Reward Everlasting! Ramadan Kareem

Ramadan 2022 Messages

Ramadan 2022 SMS (File Image)

WhatsApp Status Reads: Ramadan Kareem. I Wish You To Be Protected and Blessed by Almighty Allah

Happy Ramadan Chand Mubarak 2022 Images

Ramadan 2022 Messages (File Image)

WhatsApp SMS Reads: Ramadan Mubarak to You and Your Lovely Family Members. I Wish You Four Weeks of Blessings, 30 Days of Clemency and 720 Hours of Enlightenment

Ramadan Chand Mubarak 2022 Quotes

Ramadan 2022 Wallpaper (File Image)

Facebook Status Reads: “When the Month of Ramadan Arrives, the Door of Mercy Is Opened.” -Holy Prophet Muhammad.

Ramadan 2022 Wishes: Quotes, Ramazan Kareem Messages & Images To Celebrate the Holy Month of Fasting

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)