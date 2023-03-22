Ramadan, also widely known as Ramzan, is the holy month of meditation, reflection and contemplation. Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar. This whole month is considered pious because, as per Islam, Quran was revealed to the Prophet Muhammad (Mohammed) during this month. As the holy month of reflection has arrived, share these Ramadan 2023 greetings, Quran quotes, and sayings by Prophet Muhammad on fasting, Ramadan Mubarak WhatsApp messages, Ramadan Kareem 2023 wishes and Ramadan Mubarak 2023 HD wallpapers to welcome the holy month. Ramadan Tradition: Why Muslims Break Their Fast By Eating Dates? Know the Importance of Medjool Dates During Iftar.

Ramadan Quote (File Image)

Ramadan Quote Reads: "O you who believe, fasting is prescribed for you as it was prescribed for those before you, that you may develop God-consciousness." Holy Quran - Ramadan Mubarak.

Ramadan Quote (File Image)

Ramadan Quote Reads: “The month of Ramadan (is that) in which was revealed the Qur'an, a guidance for the people and clear proofs of guidance and criterion. So whoever sights (the new moon of) the month, let him fast it; and whoever is ill or on a journey - then an equal number of other days.” Holy Quran - Ramadan 2023 Mubarak.

Ramadan Quote (File Image)

Ramadan Quote Reads: “Fasting is a shield, so the one who fasts should avoid obscene speech and ignorant behaviour. If someone abuses him or starts to fight with him, he should reply by saying: ‘I am fasting. I am fasting’.” Prophet Mohammed - Happy Ramadan 2023.

Ramadan Quote (File Image)

Ramadan Quote Reads: “The strong person is not the one who can wrestle someone else down. The strong person is the one who can control himself when he is angry.” Prophet Mohammed - Ramzan Mubarak.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)