Ramlila plays culminate on Dussehra (Dasara or Vijayadashami) when giant effigies of Ravana, the king of Lanka are burnt. This year, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal performs 'Ravan Dahan' at 'Lav Kush Ramlila'. People can catch live streaming of Ravan Dahan from Ram Lila Maidan on the official youtube channel of the Aam Aadmi Party.

Here Is The Live Streaming Link:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)