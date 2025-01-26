Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik today, January 26, created a unique sand art with the message of "Mera Bharat Mahan" to extend greetings of Gantantra Diwas 2025 to the countrymen. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Sudarsan Pattnaik said, "My installation sand art at Puri beach with the message, "Mera Bharat Mahan". Jai Hind!" Known for his unique sand art and installations, Sudarsan Pattnaik keeps creating sand art on various occasions, including Republic Day and Independence Day. Republic Day 2025 Greetings: PM Narendra Modi Wishes Nation on 76th Gantantra Diwas, Says ‘We Bow to All the Great Women and Men Who Made Our Constitution’.

Greetings on the occasion of 76th #RepublicDay . My installation sand art at Puri beach with the message, “Mera Bharat Mahan “. Jai Hind!🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/FJ7hOGJUSQ — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) January 25, 2025

