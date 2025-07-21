The auspicious festival of Sawan, also known as Shravan is here. In North India, Sawan 2025 began on July 11 and will end on August 9. Sawan 2025 in Southern and Western India will start on July 25 and end on August 23. During Sawan Maas, devotees engage themselves in reading the Hindu text and legends related to Lord Shiva. The Samudra Manthan, or Churning of the Ocean, is a famous Hindu legend where gods (Devas) and demons (Asuras) churned the cosmic ocean to obtain Amrit (nectar of immortality). During this great churning, many divine treasures emerged, but so did a deadly poison called Halahala. The poison was so potent that it threatened to destroy all of creation. To save the universe, Lord Shiva selflessly drank the poison. His consort, Goddess Parvati, quickly held his throat to prevent it from spreading, turning it blue and earning him the name Neelkanth (the blue-throated one). This act of sacrifice by Shiva highlights his immense compassion and is revered as a pivotal moment in Hindu mythology, symbolising protection and cosmic balance. Sawan 2025 Dates in India As Per Purnimanta and Amanta Calendars: Check Shravan Start and End Dates in North, South and Western Regions.

Watch Video of Samudra Manthan Katha for Shravan 2025:

