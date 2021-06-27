Lord Ganesha devotees across the country are celebrating Krishnapingala Sankashti Ganesh Chaturthi 2021 on June 27. On this day, the devotees observe a strict fast (vrat). They worship the Krishnapingala Maha Ganapati form of the Sri Shakti Ganapati Peetha and Lord Ganesha on the auspicious festival of Sankashti Chaturthi. Today, several people have shared Sankashti Chaturthi 2021 wishes, greetings, messages, HD images, and wallpapers on Twitter to celebrate the auspicious festival of Krishnapingala Sankashti Ganesh Chaturthi 2021. Take a look:

Happy Sankashti Chaturthi

Lord Ganesha

Sankashti Chaturthi Image

Ganpati Bappa Morya

