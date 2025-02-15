Sant Sevalal Maharaj Jayanti is celebrated to honour Sant Sevalal Maharaj, a revered spiritual leader of the Banjara community. Sant Sevalal Maharaj Jayanti marks the birth anniversary on February 15. Sant Sevalal Maharaj Jayanti 2025 falls on Satruday. He is known for his wisdom, teachings on righteousness, and efforts to uplift his people. The day is marked with prayers, processions, and cultural events, especially in Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Telangana. As we celebrate Sant Sevalal Maharaj Jayanti 2025, here's a collection of Sant Sevalal Maharaj Jayanti images, Sant Sevalal Maharaj photos, Sant Sevalal Maharaj Jayanti 2025 messages, Sant Sevalal Maharaj Jayanti HD wallpapers and Sant Sevalal Maharaj Jayanti quotes.

Sant Sevalal Maharaj Jayanti 2025 Images, Photos and HD Wallpapers

Sant Sevalal Maharaj (Photo Credits: File Image)

Sant Sevalal Maharaj Jayanti 2025 Images, Photos and HD Wallpapers

Sant Sevalal Maharaj (Photo Credits: File Image)

Sant Sevalal Maharaj Jayanti 2025 Images, Photos and HD Wallpapers

Sant Sevalal Maharaj (Photo Credits: File Image)

Sant Sevalal Maharaj Jayanti 2025 Images, Photos and HD Wallpapers

Sant Sevalal Maharaj (Photo Credits: File Image)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)