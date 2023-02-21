The Islamic month of Shaban is here. Shaban, also spelt as Shabaan and Shaaban, assumes significance as during this month Muslims prepare themselves for Ramadan, during which they observe dawn-to-dusk fast. A section of Muslims likes to mark the arrival of Shaban by sending "Shaban Mubarak" messages and using quotes of Prophet Mohammed and HD wallpapers on WhatsApp status. If you are looking for Shaban Mubarak 2023 messages, quotes, HD Wallpapers and WhatsApp status to share with family and friends, here are some for you. Ramadan 2023 Date: Countdown To Holy Month of Fasting Begins, Know Tentative Dates for Ramzan in Saudi Arabia and UAE Here.

Shaban 2023 Mubarak!

Shaban Mubarak! May Allah Accept Our Duas and Forgive Our Sins. Aameen.

Shaban Mubarak! May Allah Bless You With Prosperity and Happiness. Aameen.

Prophet Mohammed (PBUH) was asked: “Which fast is the most meritorious after the fasting of Ramadan?” He replied, “Fasting of Shaaban in honor of Ramadan.” Shaban Mubarak!

