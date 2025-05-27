It’s an auspicious day for devotees to attract divine protection and strength as Shani Jayanti 2025 coincides with Bada Mangal, also known as Budhwa Mangal. The birth anniversary of Shani Dev is observed as Shani Jayanti, falling on May 27, a Tuesday. During the month of Jyeshtha, Tuesdays are observed as Bada Mangal, a day dedicated to the worship of Lord Hanuman. With both observances falling on the same day, coinciding with each other, May 27 is considered an extremely rare and spiritually significant occurrence. This day is highly auspicious for performing religious rituals, seeking divine blessings and removing obstacles from life. To mark Shani Jayanti 2025 and Bada Mangal 2025 today, May 27, we bring you Lord Hanuman HD images, wallpapers, Shani Dev photos and pictures that you can share with your friends and family as you worship the Hindu gods, praying to reduce the malefic effects of planetary influences, remove obstacles and attract divine protection and strength.

Shani Jayanti Images

Shani Jayanti Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

Shani Jayanti Wallpapers

Shani Jayanti Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

Lord Hanuman Photos For Bada Mangal

Divine Lord Hanuman HD Images (Photo Credits: Pexels)

Lord Hanuman Pictures For Bada Mangal

Bada Mangal (Photo Credits: Goodfone/Wallpapers)

