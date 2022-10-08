Kojagiri Puja is performed on the Purnima of Ashwin month of Hindu calendar which marks the end of monsoon season. Kojagiri Lakshmi Puja 2022 will be observed on October 9, Sunday. On this day, devotees observe Kojagiri Vrat to worship Goddess Lakshmi for good luck and prosperity. Houses are adorned with beautiful rangoli designs to mark the arrival of Maa Lakshmi on Sharad Purnima. So, if you're looking for rangoli ideas to be drawn on Kojagiri Purnima, scroll down to watch the tutorial videos. Get Kojagiri Purnima 2022 rangoli designs and Moon rangoli patterns below. Happy Kojagiri Lakshmi Puja 2022 Wishes: Observe Sharad Purnima by Sending Kojagara Puja Greetings, WhatsApp Messages & HD Images to Your Friends and Family

Kojagiri Purnima 2022 Rangoli Ideas

Moon Rangoli Designs for Sharad Purnima 2022

Kojagiri Puja Rangoli Ideas

Special Rangoli for Kojagiri Puja 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)