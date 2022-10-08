Kojagiri Lakshmi Puja is observed on the full moon day of Ashwin month of Hindu calendar when devotees worship Goddess Lakshmi for wealth and prosperity. Kojagara Puja 2022 will fall on October 9, Sunday. Also called Kojagiri Purnima, the day is celebrated in West Bengal, Assam and Odisha to mark the end of monsoon season in India. Celebrate Sharad Purnima by sharing Kojagara Puja greetings, WhatsApp messages & HD images with your friends and family. Send Happy Kojagiri Lakshmi Puja 2022 wishes and Kojagiri Puja greetings to your loved ones.

Happy Kojagiri Lakshmi Puja 2022 Wishes

Kojagiri Lakshmi Puja 2022 Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May You and Your Child Be Bestowed With the Choicest Blessings of the Almighty on This Full Moon. Wishing a Very Happy Kojagiri Purnima 2022 to You.

Kojagiri Puja 2022 Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: On the Occasion of Kojagiri Lakshmi Puja, I Wish You and Your Family Prosperity, Happiness and Success in This Upcoming Year. Happy Kojagiri Lakshmi Puja.

Sharad Purnima Quotes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Warm Wishes on Sharad Purnima to You… May the Softness of Moonshine Bring Along Happiness, Health and Joy in Your Life.

Kojagiri Lakshmi Puja 2022 Images (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing You a Very Happy Sharad Purnima… May the Nectar From Heaven Fill Your Life and Heart With Eternal Joy… Have a Wonderful Kojagiri Purnima 2022!

Kojagiri Puja Messages (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May There Be Happiness and Glory Surrounding You and Your Loved Ones by the Blessings of Maa Laxmi. Wishing a Blessed Kojagiri Lakshmi Puja to You.

