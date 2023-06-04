Wishing everyone a very Happy Snan Yatra 2023! The auspicious ritual falling on Debasnana Purnima marks the birthday of Lord Jagannath. The Snana Yatra, also spelt Snana Jatra, is a bathing festival of deities celebrated on the purnima (full moon day) of the Hindu month of Jyeshtha. Shree Jagannatha Temple Puri official Twitter handle shared beautiful images of Snana Yatra rituals that include bringing Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra from the Jagannath Temple (Puri) and taken in a procession to the Snana Bedi. Devotees can share these wonderful photos and HD wallpapers. Wishing everyone a very auspicious Debasnana Purnima 2023! Rath Yatra 2023 Date in Puri: When Is Jagannath Rath Yatra Taking Place? Know the Rituals, Celebration and Significance of Odisha's Famous Chariot Festival.

Snana Yatra 2023 Images From Shree Jagannatha Temple Puri

Snana Yatra Rituals Images From Shree Jagannatha Temple Puri

Various rituals are being performed after Shree Chaturdhamurti graced in the Snanabedi.#SnanaYatra2023#JayJagannatha pic.twitter.com/aujGeRCaBA — Shree Jagannatha Temple Office, Puri (@SJTA_Puri) June 4, 2023

Snana Yatra 2023 Live From Puri

