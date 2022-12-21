The astronomical winter begins from the winter solstice till Spring starts in March 2023. To witness the winter solstice for the northern hemisphere, Pagans usually gather with a lot of excitement at Stonehenge in Wiltshire to celebrate the shortest day of the year. If you can’t make the trip, that’s not an issue because English Heritage will be streaming the sunrise on 22 December live on its digital channels. You can get the details and the link to the Stonehenge Winter Solstice 2022 live streaming below. You can learn when and how to watch the sunset and sunrise from the English Heritage use the following link to witness the sunrise on the shortest day at 8.03 am GMT and sunset at 3.53 pm, as London will see 7 hours, 49 minutes and 42 seconds of daylight. Winter Solstice 2022 Date: When Is the Shortest Day of the Year? Know History and Significance of December Solstice.

Get The Live Streaming Link Here

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)