Summer Solstice falls on June 21, it is the longest day of the year. The event usually occurs when the Sun is directly overhead the Tropic of Cancer at noon. Summer Solstice happens between June 20 to June 22. Summer Solstice is also known as midsummer or Estival Solstice. Now, netizens are sharing several messages, HD images, and wallpapers on Twitter to observe the longest day of the year. Take a look:

Lovely Sight

Summer solstice is the exact moment that we're tilted nearest to the sun giving us, in the northern hemisphere, our longest day. Marking the day we officially move into summer. At Stonehenge, this point happens at 21:26 this evening. Which is, now! #summersolstice pic.twitter.com/GN9uqVYTcY — Stonehenge (@EH_Stonehenge) June 20, 2021

Summer Solstice Message

Blessed Litha and Summer Solstice, witches! ☀ pic.twitter.com/JDn4IfWKFK — Iren Horrors (@Iren_Horrors) June 20, 2021

Summer Solstice 2021 Greeting

On the summer solstice in the Middle Ages, you were supposed to pick seven wildflowers flowers from seven different fields to bring luck and prosperity 🌹🌷🌺🌸🏵️🌻🌼#SuperstitionSat pic.twitter.com/Js2kM13woR — The BabaYaga Project 🌷🌱 (@BabayagaProject) June 19, 2021

Happy Summers

happy summer solstice! may this season bring you relaxation, motivation and direction pic.twitter.com/eOYS3AoT24 — stella 🕊 (@etherealdior) June 20, 2021

MOOD

Happy Summer Solstice

