Gudi Padwa, Chaitra Navratri, Ugadi, Cheti Chand, and other regional festivals were celebrated across India with devotion and enthusiasm. Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished for prosperity, happiness, and well-being for all. Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde and CM Devendra Fadnavis extended greetings, with Fadnavis performing Gudi Puja at his Nagpur residence. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and President Droupadi Murmu also conveyed their best wishes, highlighting India's cultural diversity. As people welcomed the Hindu New Year, leaders across parties expressed hope for a year filled with success, joy, and harmony. ‘May This Auspicious Occasion Bring New Enthusiasm’: PM Narendra Modi Greets Nation on Chaitra Navratri, Various Festivals.

PM Narendra Modi Wishes Gudi Padwa

Gudi Padwa greetings to everyone! pic.twitter.com/MmKAZ89Vej — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 30, 2025

Eknath Shinde

Devendra Fadnavis

Rahul Gandhi and President Droupadi Murmu

सभी देशवासियों को चैत्र शुक्लादि, उगादी, गुड़ी-पड़वा, चेती-चांद, नवरेह और साजिबु-चेरोबा की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। वसंत ऋतु तथा नव-वर्ष के आगमन के स्वागत में मनाए जाने वाले ये त्योहार भारत की समृद्ध सांस्कृतिक विविधता में एकता के प्रतीक हैं। ये त्योहार देशवासियों में नई ऊर्जा और… — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) March 30, 2025

Best wishes to everyone celebrating Gudi Padwa, Chaitra Navratri, Ugadi, Cheiraoba, Cheti Chand, and Sajibu! May this auspicious occasion bring joy and happiness into your lives and fill your homes with peace and prosperity. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 30, 2025

