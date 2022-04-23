World Book and Copyright Day 2022 will be observed on Saturday, 23rd April to promote the idea of writing books, reading, translating, publishing and copywriting. The annual event is organised by UNESCO that is also known by the names World Book Day or International Day of the Book. The day will be celebrated by millions of people in more than 100 countries, under the theme, "Read, so you don't feel alone". We have also curated something great for all the book enthusiasts. From quotes, sayings and HD pictures to messages, check out our collection for the global event below.

World Book and Copyright Day 2022 Messages

HD Wallpaper Reads: A Book Is a Garden, an Orchard, a Storehouse, a Party, a Company, by the Way, a Counselor, a Multitude of Counselors. – Charles Baudelaire

World Book and Copyright Day Quotes

Facebook Status Reads: That’s The Thing About Books. They Let You Travel Without Moving Your Feet. - Jhumpa Lahiri

World Book Day Sayings

WhatsApp Status Reads: If You Don’t Like to Read, You Haven’t Found the Right Book. – J.K. Rowling

International Day of the Book HD Wallpaper

Message Reads: Books Are Mirrors: You Only See in Them What You Already Have Inside You.- Carlos Ruiz Zafón

International Day of the Book Thoughts

Picture Reads: There Is More Treasure in Books Than in All the Pirate’s Loot on Treasure Island. - Walt Disney

