World Environment Day 2021: UGC Urges All Universities and Colleges to Observe The Day Through Online Programmes

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has urged all universities and colleges to observe World Environment Day on June 5 through various online programmes. pic.twitter.com/KMq7rjElnt — ANI (@ANI) June 4, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)