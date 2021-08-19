Every year, World Humanitarian Day is celebrated on August 19. The day is celebrated to raise awareness on the right issues. The celebration of World Humanitarian Day had been initiated by the United Nations. This year, the theme of World Humanitarian Day is to focus on the slowing down of climate change. However, on World Humanitarian Day 2021, the United Nations have shared four humanitarian principles for every day. Take a look:

🔹 Humanity 🔹 Neutrality 🔹 Impartiality 🔹 Independence 4 humanitarian principles for Thursday's #WorldHumanitarianDay & every day. https://t.co/C8vMoXwYPa pic.twitter.com/HmJPpu9O3T — United Nations (@UN) August 19, 2021

