Social media has revolutionised the way everyday people lead their lives. Whether for entertainment purposes or professional endeavours, whether the task is minor or significant, social media has become an integral part of our routines. Nowadays, various aspects of life feel lacking without its presence. It has transformed how we shop, communicate, promote brands, and stay connected with our loved ones. To mark the occasion, netizens took to Twitter to extend their greetings on World Social Media Day 2023. ‘Tag One Person…’ Sachin Tendulkar Shares Witty Message With a Fun Task for His Followers on Social Media Day (Check Post).

World Social Media Day Greetings:

You are all serious on Facebook; witty on Twitter; good-looking on Instagram; and fabulous people in real life. Tag one person in the comment box who has added the most amount of value and fun to your time on social media.#SocialMediaDay — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) June 30, 2023

World Social Media Day 2023 Wishes:

Happy World Social Media Day! Share your stories, spread positivity, and make meaningful connections. Folks Use your social media platform to inspire, educate, and uplift others. #WorldSocialMediaDay — Abdi (@MoGAbdi) June 30, 2023

World Social Media Day 2023 Quotes:

