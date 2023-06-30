Sachin Tendulkar had a fun activity in store for his fans as he took to Twitter to share a message on Social Media Day. The Master Blaster penned a witty message in which he wrote, "You are all serious on Facebook; witty on Twitter; good-looking on Instagram; and fabulous people in real life." After this, he shared a task for his fans, asking them to tag a person who has added the 'most value and fun' to their time on social media so far. ‘Casually Bumped into Another Keen Golfer’ Sachin Tendulkar Meets Brian Lara, Shares Pictures.

Sachin Tendulkar Shares Message on Social Media Day

You are all serious on Facebook; witty on Twitter; good-looking on Instagram; and fabulous people in real life. Tag one person in the comment box who has added the most amount of value and fun to your time on social media.#SocialMediaDay — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) June 30, 2023

