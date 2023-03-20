Every year on March 20, the world celebrates World Sparrow Day to raise awareness about the bird. The purpose behind celebrating World Sparrow Day is to increase basic knowledge among citizens regarding the threats faced by common urban birds like the house sparrow and other species in today’s era. On World Sparrow Day 2023, various political leaders including Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis tweeted to raise awareness about house sparrows. World Sparrow Day 2023 Date and Theme: Know the History and Significance of the Day That Highlights the Need for the Conservation of Sparrows.

Kiren Rijiju Raises Awareness About House Sparrows:

Happy #WorldSparrowDay! Let's take a moment to appreciate these beautiful birds and do our part to protect their habitats. Small actions like providing a safe nesting space or planting native plants can make a big difference in ensuring the survival of our feathered friends. pic.twitter.com/VJI28PRK9z — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) March 20, 2023

Ashok Gehlot On World Sparrow Day 2023:

On World Sparrow Day, let us pledge to save the little sparrows, which have ecological significance. Our effort should be to raise awareness for the bird’s conservation. Providing water, food and shade to birds is important during summers. — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) March 20, 2023

Nitin Gadkari On World Sparrow Day 2023:

On this #WorldSparrowDay let's celebrate these cute little birds that are an important part of our ecosystem and plays a crucial role in climate resilience. Let's also raise awareness about the threats they face and take steps to protect them. pic.twitter.com/xVAEdkbwFw — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) March 20, 2023

Devendra Fadnavis On World Sparrow Day 2023:

Climate change is a reality of our times,let us save the Sparrow before its too late. आज जागतिक चिमणी दिवस. 'पुन्हा होऊ देत चिवचिवाट'... चिमण्या वाचवण्यासाठी जागृती करुया,अन्नसाखळीतले त्यांचे महत्व समजून घेत त्यांच्या संरक्षणासाठी साखळी उभारुया…#WorldSparrowDay #SaveTheSparrow pic.twitter.com/ih3AikHfhJ — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) March 20, 2023

Minister Dharmendra Pradhan On World Sparrow Day 2023:

Sparrows are special. On #WorldSparrowDay let us commit to creating sparrow-friendly habitats as well as come together and take stronger actions to protect and conserve #Sparrows. pic.twitter.com/9WnPaodqxT — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) March 20, 2023

Sambit Patra On World Sparrow Day 2023:

Sparrows are losing their habitat, especially in the urban areas and becoming a rarity. On #WorldSparrowDay let us spread awareness regarding the need for creating and preserving sparrow-friendly habitats and take strong measures to protect them. pic.twitter.com/yKipqgTGLv — Sambit Patra (@sambitswaraj) March 20, 2023

MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan On World Sparrow Day 2023: हमारे घर-आंगन को इधर-उधर फुदकती गौरेया अपनी अप्रतिम सकारात्मक ऊर्जा से भर देती है। इसकी चहचहाहट से मन आनंदित होता है, लेकिन वर्तमान में यह अपने अस्तित्व को लेकर जूझ रही है। आइये, #WorldSparrowDay पर ईश्वर के इस अनुपम उपहार को बचाने का संकल्प लें। pic.twitter.com/Uf9crgKzoU — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) March 20, 2023 Vinod Tawde On World Sparrow Day 2023: On #WorldSparrowDay let’s adore one of the oldest companions of human beings. To conserve them & their habitat is crucial for a balanced eco system & our existence as sadly they’re on verge of extinction. Promise to leave a bowl of water & some grains for them ! pic.twitter.com/ZwAHe1TI6k — Vinod Tawde (@TawdeVinod) March 20, 2023

