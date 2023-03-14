World Sparrow Day 2023 will be celebrated on March 20 across the globe. The day is designated to raise awareness of how important sparrows are and help conserve them and their habitat. The day focuses on the threats faced by these species. World Sparrow Day is an international initiative by the Nature Forever Society of India in collaboration with the Eco-Sys Action Foundation (France) and numerous other national and international organizations across the world. The day also highlights the love that people have for sparrows. As we celebrate World Sparrow Day 2023, here’s all you need to know about the history and significance of the special day dedicated to the conservation of sparrows. Where Are All the Sparrows in India Gone and How Can We Help?

World Sparrow Day 2023

World Sparrow Day 2023 Date

World Sparrow Day 2023 Theme

The theme of World Sparrow Day 2023 is ‘I Love Sparrows.’

World Sparrow Day History

With an aim to conserve the sparrows, Mohammed Dilawar, an Indian conservationist, started ‘The Nature Forever Society of India’. He started his work helping the house sparrow in Nashik and was named one of the ‘Heroes of the Environment for 2008 by TIME for his efforts. The idea of marking World Sparrow Day came up during an informal discussion at the Nature Forever Society's office. The first World Sparrow Day was celebrated in 2010 across the world. Karnataka: Villagers Mourn Death of Sparrow That Brightened Their Days.

The main aim of the day is to convey the message of conservation of the house sparrow and other common birds and also mark a day of celebration to appreciate the beauty of the common biodiversity. On this day, several activities are taken up, like art competitions, awareness campaigns, and sparrow processions, as well as interactions with the media.

World Sparrow Day Significance

World Sparrow Day is a perfect day to educate the masses about the conservation of sparrows and the need to protect their habitat. Sparrows need us for their survival in this concrete jungle, and more than them, we need the sparrows more for a balanced ecological system for our existence. On this day, people working on the conservation of the house sparrow and other common birds can network, collaborate and exchange ideas which will lead to better science and improved results.

The day aims to provide a meeting ground for people from different parts of the world to come together and form a force that can play an important role in advocacy and in spreading awareness of the need to conserve common biodiversity.

