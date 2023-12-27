In a somber turn of events, the culinary world mourns the loss of Bill Granger, the renowned Australian cook and restaurateur. Granger breathed his last in London on Christmas day at the age of 54. His legacy, however, lives on through the hearts of fellow cooks, celebrities, and devoted patrons of his restaurants. The family of this beloved food writer confirmed his peaceful passing in a heartfelt Instagram post on Christmas Day. At his bedside were his wife, Natalie Elliott, and their three daughters: Edie, Inès, and Bunny. Granger’s journey began in Melbourne, where he honed his culinary skills and embarked on a remarkable career spanning over three decades. His self-taught expertise in the kitchen transformed him into a global restaurateur and prolific food writer. Neel Nanda, Comedian Who Appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Dies at 32.

Bill Granger Dies

