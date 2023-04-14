Today, April 14 is the 132nd birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar. In order to mark the occasion, thousands of his followers visited the Chaityabhoomi in Dadar in order to pay him tribute. As it is Ambedkar Jayanti today, it is also a national holiday and dry day across the country. Today, on Ambedkar Jayanti 2023, the sale of alcohol will not be permitted. Besides, liquor will not be available in public spaces as it is a dry day. Bars, pubs, and liquor stores among others will also remain closed today or will not be allowed to serve alcohol in view of Ambedkar Jayanti. Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti 2023 Date, History and Significance: Quotes, WhatsApp Messages, Wishes and Greetings To Celebrate Bhim Jayanti.

Is It a Dry Day Today?

