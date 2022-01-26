India is celebrating its 73rd Republic Day on January 26, 2022 (Wednesday). And amid the celebrations, a big question googled by our dear beer-guzzling alcohol lovers in Bangalore (Bengaluru) happens to be - Is it a dry day today in Bangalore for Republic Day 2022? Well, Republic Day or Gantantra Diwas marks and celebrates the date on which the Constitution of India came into effect on 26 January 1950. It happens to be one of the three national holidays along with Independence Day on August 15 and Gandhi Jayanti on October 2. And Dry Days are a few specific days when alcohol sale is prohibited in restaurants, liquor shops, pubs and bars. Republic Day happens to one of them. So, to answer this question - YES, dry day is observed on January 26 in honour of Republic Day 2022. You can check out the full list of Dry Days 2022 in Bangalore with dates of festivals and events.

Dry Days in Bangalore in 2022 List

